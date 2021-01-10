Published: 4:46 PM January 10, 2021

Almost 1,000 homes are without power this afternoon after a major power cut in Mid Suffolk.

The power cut is currently affecting areas around Stowmarket, Needham Market and Eye.

At its height, more than 2,000 homes were affected but many have since been reconnected.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

It expects to have the power cut resolved between 5pm and 6pm this evening.