News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:46 PM January 10, 2021   
Homes in Bury St Edmunds were hit by a power cut. Picture ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

UK Power Network are investigating - Credit: Archant

Almost 1,000 homes are without power this afternoon after a major power cut in Mid Suffolk. 

The power cut is currently affecting areas around Stowmarket, Needham Market and Eye. 

At its height, more than 2,000 homes were affected but many have since been reconnected.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

It expects to have the power cut resolved between 5pm and 6pm this evening. 

You may also want to watch:

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People in Suffolk could face checks during latest lockdown, police warn

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus