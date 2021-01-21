Power cut affecting almost 500 homes across Suffolk

Published: 10:02 AM January 21, 2021

Power cuts are believed to have affected nearly 500 homes this morning

Almost 500 homes across Suffolk are without power this morning following problems with an overhead line.

Homes across a number of areas including Sudbury, Hintlesham, Hadleigh and Somersham are thought to be affected.

The power cut initially affected more than 1,000 homes in the area but UK Power Networks, which looks after power lines locally, said it had managed to re-route power to more than half of the homes affected.

Engineers are on their way to fix the issue, which UK Power Networks hopes will be fixed between 10.30am and 11.30am.

UK Power Networks said in a statement on its website: "Our engineers are on their way.

"At this point we think the issue is an overhead fault that initially interrupted power to 1,219 properties.

"However, by rerouting electricity in the area, currently 477 customers are still affected.

"Using an average timescale, we're estimating power will be on between 10.30am and 11.30am, but this may change later."