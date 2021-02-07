News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Hundreds without power as Storm Darcy hits Suffolk

Holly Hume

Published: 8:16 AM February 7, 2021   
Several Suffolk homes are waking up without power this morning

More than 10 areas in Suffolk have been hit by power cuts as Storm Darcy hits the county.

UK Power Networks is currently dealing with 12 power cuts in West, East and Mid Suffolk, and estimates some will take until mid morning to resolve.

Storm Darcy, or the Beast from the East 2, has begun to hit the county bringing freezing winds and snow showers.

A power cut in Lackford, West Suffolk, is affecting 359 people over 18 postcode areas, while one in Bradfield St Clare has affected 14 postcode areas.

Framlingham, Earl Soham and Badingham are without power affecting 18 postcode areas.

Also in the east, parts of Wickham Market, Leiston, Grundisburgh and Melton have seen supplies affected, while Orford and Waldringfield have had two cuts partially resolved.

Chilton and Mendlesham suffered cuts through the early hours of the morning which have now been resolved.

Power cuts have spread across Suffolk as snow showers cause disruption

To check for a power cut in your area use the UK Power Networks live map.

