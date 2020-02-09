Power cuts reported in Suffolk amid Storm Ciara

Power cuts are being reported in Suffolk as strong winds from Storm Ciara batter the region.

Outages in the East Bergholt and Stowmarket areas have already been reported on Sunday morning, with power not expected to be restored for several hours.

it is not currently known how many homes or businesses have been affected.

UK Power Networks, who manage the lines in Suffolk, previously warned of potential power cuts due to the extreme weather.

The firm said on Twitter: "We monitor the weather very closely and have robust plans in place to respond to Storm Ciara, including extra engineers, contractors and call takers on duty.

"During a storm, fallen trees and broken branches can damage overhead power lines. If you see damaged overhead lines or equipment stay well away, call 105 and 999, keep others away."