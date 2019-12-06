E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Power lines to be removed from Suffolk coastal landscape in bid to improve beauty

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 December 2019

The lines are to be replaced with underground cables and six new remotely-manned susbtations Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

The lines are to be replaced with underground cables and six new remotely-manned susbtations Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK POWER NETWORKS

A local energy company is to remove more than 5km of overhead power lines in a Suffolk Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) at a cost of £520,000.

UK Power Networks are in the process of removing 5km of power lines in Shotley, part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Natural Beauty Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSUK Power Networks are in the process of removing 5km of power lines in Shotley, part of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Natural Beauty Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK Power Networks, who operate the electricity network in the east of England, is to remove the 11,000 volt overhead power lines in a bid to improve views of the local landscape.

It comes as part of new improvement works to provide more reliable power supplies for around 70 residents living in the north of Shotley, while also removing the risk of birds flying into cables.

The overhead cables will be replaced with 4km of underground cable and seven new electricity substations, which bane be operated remotely without the need for an engineer to attend.

UK Power Networks project manager Lee Bodfield said he understood power lines have an effect on landscapes.

Mr Bodfield said: "This part of Shotley is rightly popular with walkers and while the views are already impressive, we are keen to make them even better still through this project.

"Undergrounding power lines can make a dramatic difference to the look of the skyline. When people see them every day they perhaps blank them out, but we are removing them for real.

"We have now started some ducting work ahead of dismantling the lines next year and will continue to work with local landowners to deliver an outcome that will benefit the entire community and visitors alike."

The village lies in the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which was funded by a special allowance from electricity industry regulator Ofgem.

With only 33 AONBs in England, Suffolk is lucky to benefit from both the Coast and Heaths as well as the Dedham Vale.

Simon Amsutz, manager of the AONB said: "Sandwiched between two fabulous estuaries, the Shotley Peninsula is an area with outstanding scenery and superb views.

"I am delighted to hear the work to underground overhead electricity cables is underway. Removing over 5km of wires and so many poles, will really enhance the natural beauty of this special place."

UK Power Networks said the work will conclude next year.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stow look to inflict home defeat on injury-hit Stanway

Former Ipswich Town star Dean Bowditch, who has made a big impact at his new club Stowmarket Town. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Power lines to be removed from Suffolk coastal landscape in bid to improve beauty

The lines are to be replaced with underground cables and six new remotely-manned susbtations Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

A violent criminal and a rapist are among those jailed this week

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

‘It’s a Christmas miracle’ – Husband reunited with lost wedding ring three months on

Gerald and Rosemary Webb from Claydon celebrate the return of his missing wedding ring. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Dog dies following fire on houseboat

Crews were called to a fire at King Edward Quay in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists