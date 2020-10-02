Police warning after power tool thieves target vans across Suffolk

Police are warning van owners to stay vigilant after a string of overnight thefts across west Suffolk, Stowmarket and Hadleigh – which saw thousands of pounds of power tools stolen.

A white Audi estate car was seen to be in the area for many of the nine incidents in Glemsford, Lavenham, Boxford, Long Melford, Acton and Bildeston overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the incidents is a theft from a silver van at Middleway in Long Melford, where power tools were stolen after the front window of the vehicle was smashed.

Tools were also stolen from a Peugeot Partner van in Cedar Park, Acton, after holes were drilled in the back doors.

While at Crown Field Road in Glemsford, a Fiat Combi van was broken into, with power tools again stolen.

Police said the series of thefts in west Suffolk are being linked to similar incidents in Stowmarket and Hadleigh over the same time frame.

In Hadleigh, a bag of Makita power tools stolen from a Peugeot Partner van on Woodthorpe Road was one of seven thefts and attempted break-ins.

In Canterbury Road, Hadleigh, a white Renault Trafic van also had its doors drilled and tools stolen, as did a Vauxhall Vivaro van in the same road.

While in Stowmarket, among the four thefts and attempts was a Peugeot Partner van in Orwell Road, which had its lock drilled and tools taken.

Further power tools were taken from a Ford Transit van parked on Edgar Avenue.

Inspector Kevin Horton said: “Enquiries are on-going to locate the suspects and were are following a number of leads. I’d urge all those who own vans used for building, maintenance and trade to stay vigilant and think carefully about what crime prevention methods you can use to stop becoming a victim.”

Call police on 101, with information about any of the incidents.

Suffolk police issued the following advice to van owners:

• Owners of vans are reminded to follow the below crime prevention advice:

• Remove tools from the van if possible.

• Always lock all doors and shut windows, physically checking doors are locked.

• Always set your alarm/immobiliser and take action if you hear the alarm sounding.

Details of incidents with crime reference numbers in brackets:

West Suffolk

• At Schoolfield in Glemsford, the occupants of a white Audi drilled the lock of a panel van – no property was inside with nothing taken (37/57085/20)

• At Homefield in Boxford, a white Vauxhall Vivaro vehicle had holes drilled in the back doors restricting entry from the outside – nothing was stolen (37/57140/20)

• At Middleway in Long Melford, a silver van was broken into with power tools stolen with the front window of the vehicle smashed to gain entry. A white Audi was also seen to be in the area at the time (37/57114/20)

• At Crown Field Road in Glemsford, a Fiat Combi vehicle was broken into with power tools stolen (37/57144/20)

• At Cedar Park in Acton, a blue Peugeot Partner van was broken into overnight with holes drilled in the back doors with power tools taken from inside (37/57191/20)

• At Harwood Place in Lavenham, a white Ford Transit van was tampered with the driver’s door damaged (37/57123/20)

• At Chadburn Road in Long Melford, a witness reported hearing a noise outside and saw torchlight and three people at the back of his father’s van trying to break into it – they then made off in a white Audi vehicle (37/57038/20)

• At Meadow Close in Lavenham, offenders drilled holes in the rear lock of a Vivaro van before making off in a white vehicle (37/57043/20)

• At Brooksfield in Bildeston, a rear door of a Ford Transit Connect van was drilled out. The van was empty so nothing was stolen (37/57172/20)

Hadleigh

• In George Street, a hole was drilled in the rear doors of a white Peugeot Expert van allowing access to open doors although nothing was stolen (37/57241/20)

• On Woodthorpe Road, the rear door of white Peugeot Partner van was drilled, allowing door to be open and a bag on Makita Power Tools stolen from inside (37/57215/20)

• On Tayler Road, a white Ford Connect had its door damaged with a hole drilled into it, although nothing was stolen (37/57190/20)

• At Clopton Gardens, a silver Ford Transit was damaged after it had holes drilled in a side door but nothing was taken (37.57158.20)

• At Alabaster Close, a Peugeot Partner had its doors drilled after leaving it parked on September 30 at 1pm, only to return the following day at 10am to find the damage. Nothing was stolen (37/57266/20)

• At Canterbury Road on Thursday, October 1 in the evening a red van had its lock drilled, gaining entry with power tools were stolen (37/57266/20).

• Also in Canterbury Road, a white Renault Trafic van had its doors drilled and tools stolen (37/57268/20) as did a Vauxhall Vivaro van (37/57272/20) and the tools inside were also stolen.

Stowmarket

• On Campion Way there was a report of a damaged lock to a Ford transit van (37/57201/20) on October 1, while a Ford Transit had its lock drilled but access wasn’t gained and nothing stolen (37/57314/20)

• On Orwell Road, a Peugeot Partner had its lock drilled with power tools stolen (37/57219/20)

• On Edgar Avenue, a Ford Transit van had its lock drilled and entry gained with power tools stolen (37/57035/20)