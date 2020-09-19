Power tools worth up to £15,000 stolen from industrial estate

Power tools worth up to £15,000 were stolen from a shed at an industrial estate in Parham.

The theft happened on Tuesday, September 15 at around 9.30pm at a business property at the Moat Hall Industrial Unit, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves broke into a large shed at the site and forced open a metal box, stealing the power tools that were inside.

It is thought the tools that were taken are worth an estimated £10,000 to £15,000.

The front gate of the estate was partially cut through with an angle grinder and a white transit van was seen leaving the area.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, has dashcam footage of the area or has been offered power tools for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/54011/20.