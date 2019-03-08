Power workers ride for charity in memory of former colleague

The team of eight cyclists from UK Power Networks took on the challenge Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS Archant

A group of Bury St Edmunds power workers raised around £1,500 for charity after cycling more than 100 miles in tribute to a former colleague.

The team of eight cyclists from UK Power Networks raised the cash for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of their friend and workmate Mark Simpson, who died in 2013.

Mr Simpson was supported by the Macmillan nurses during the final stages of his illness, and those who worked with him in Bury organised the cycling event.

The route of more than 100 miles saw them travel from Diss to Kelsale and then onto Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury before finishing back at Diss in a single day.

The group applied to UK Power Networks' match funding scheme which boosted the amount they raised for the cancer charity.

Noel Lundy, a field engineer for UK Power Networks, said: "Mark was cared for in his final days by the great people from Macmillan and so we decided to raise some funds to aid their good work.

"It's the second time we have done a ride in Mark's memory and we hope to go on and make this an annual event now."

Nicola Clark, fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "At Macmillan, we know how cancer can affect everything. Not just your health.

"The money raised will go towards helping Macmillan support people affected by cancer at the time they need us most.

"We are almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us without the help from the public.

"Cancer is life changing, but with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it."