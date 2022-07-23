Promotion

Eleanor Havers, chartered surveyor and agricultural valuer at Clarke & Simpson, explains what landowners can expect when utility providers want to access their land.

Establishing the exact authority by which a third party proposes to access land can be far from straightforward in practice, especially if established customs have taken place which do not always reflect the statutory framework.

While statutory powers exist to give a third party the right of access, the owner or occupier has the legal entitlement to make a claim for compensation for any new installations, or if the repair, maintenance or renewal of existing installations causes a disturbance.

In addition, the Secretary of State may authorise any of the utility providers to compulsorily purchase land required for the purpose of carrying out their duties or functions. In each case, the law applying to compulsory purchase is extended to include the compulsory purchase of a right over land.

Notice should be provided prior to any access being taken onto land (this includes ecology surveys) and a landowner is not obligated to permit access until appropriate formal notification and sufficient notice is provided, or commercial terms agreed for access.

A utility company may have a wayleave agreement or a deed of easement with the landowner, both have broadly similar rights, despite these two options being different in nature. An easement attaches to the land and therefore to successive landowners, whereas a wayleave is a personal agreement between two parties. A wayleave usually attracts an annual payment for the apparatus being on the land, whereas an easement usually involves a one-off capital payment.

A landowner can expect compensation for third party rights that are taken. This can be broadly split into three categories:

Land – where the value of any interest in the land depreciates as a result of the works, the persons entitled to the interest are eligible for compensation from the utility provider to the amount of the loss in value.

Disturbance – including crop loss, loss of Basic Payment Scheme payment, loss of environmental scheme payment, reinstatement of the land such as additional cultivations and drainage repairs.

Time – farmer’s time being involved with the scheme and reasonably incurred professional fees should be compensated in full.

For further information or advice on compulsory purchase or third-party rights affecting your land please contact Eleanor Havers on 07786 621634 or ehavers@clarkeandsimpson.co.uk.