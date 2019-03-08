Police warning after attempted PPI scam in east Suffolk

Suffolk police have urged the public to be vigilant after an attempted PPI scam in Woodbridge

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after a woman from Woodbridge was victim to an attempted PPI fraud.

On Thursday, March 14, the victim received a call from a man claiming to be from the Government Regulations Claims Department in relation to owed PPI.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the victim was in the process of making a PPI claim so believed the call to be genuine.

She was advised in order to receive her PPI refund, she would have to go to Argos to pick up a £200 Steam gift card, which is used to buy video games online.

The man on the phone had told her after she bought the card, she should call an 0203 number in London and arrangements would be made for her PPI cheque to be delivered to her.

At this point, she would hand over the Steam card, which would be used to pay the tax she owed on the money.

The victim had gone into Argos in the Ipswich area to buy the Steam card, but was told by a vigilant staff member that it was a scam.

Police say other victims of similar frauds have been asked to buy different forms of gift cards - including amazon and iTunes.

Suffolk Constabulary is reminding people that government departments, banks or any legitimate body will never make phone calls, use text messages or emails to tell you about a tax rebate or penalty and will never ask for payment in this way.

For advice on keeping yourself safe against scams visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

You can report incidents of fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 or by using its online reporting tool at www.actionfraud.police.uk

You can also sign up to the Trading Standards weekly email alert on rogues and scams targeting Suffolk at www.suffolk.gov.uk/JoinTheFight