Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police warning after attempted PPI scam in east Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:18 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 18 March 2019

Suffolk police have urged the public to be vigilant after an attempted PPI scam in Woodbridge Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police have urged the public to be vigilant after an attempted PPI scam in Woodbridge Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after a woman from Woodbridge was victim to an attempted PPI fraud.

On Thursday, March 14, the victim received a call from a man claiming to be from the Government Regulations Claims Department in relation to owed PPI.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the victim was in the process of making a PPI claim so believed the call to be genuine.

She was advised in order to receive her PPI refund, she would have to go to Argos to pick up a £200 Steam gift card, which is used to buy video games online.

The man on the phone had told her after she bought the card, she should call an 0203 number in London and arrangements would be made for her PPI cheque to be delivered to her.

At this point, she would hand over the Steam card, which would be used to pay the tax she owed on the money.

The victim had gone into Argos in the Ipswich area to buy the Steam card, but was told by a vigilant staff member that it was a scam.

Police say other victims of similar frauds have been asked to buy different forms of gift cards - including amazon and iTunes.

Suffolk Constabulary is reminding people that government departments, banks or any legitimate body will never make phone calls, use text messages or emails to tell you about a tax rebate or penalty and will never ask for payment in this way.

For advice on keeping yourself safe against scams visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z.

You can report incidents of fraud to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 or by using its online reporting tool at www.actionfraud.police.uk

You can also sign up to the Trading Standards weekly email alert on rogues and scams targeting Suffolk at www.suffolk.gov.uk/JoinTheFight

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Suffolk entrepreneur snaps up ancient village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Suffolk entrepreneur snaps up ancient village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Parents’ support group denied seat at meeting to discuss future of failing special needs provision

Members of the Suffolk Parent Carer Network (L-R) Anne Humphrys, Lucy Buckle, Sue Willgoss and Joanna Hammond Picture: SUFFOLK PARENT CARER NETWORK

Ipswich Witches are back, as fans gear up for Premiership racing

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

DNA tests from shawl sold in Bury reveal identity of Jack the Ripper, scientists claim

Ed Crichton from Lacy Scott and Knight in Bury St Edmunds holding up the catalogue showing the Jack the Ripper-related lot in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches press and practice day.... relive the action

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Edinburgh Fringe favourite Sofie Hagen brings award-winning show to Colchester

Sofie Hagenwho is bringing her award-winning edninburgh show Bubblewrap to Colchester Arts Centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists