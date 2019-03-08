Praise for High Sheriff who helped ‘shine a light on Haverhill’

A thank you event to salute George Vestey’s one year as High Sheriff of Suffolk has been held in Haverhill Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

The Haverhill community has thanked the High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey for putting the town on the map during his time in the ceremonial role.

A gathering at Castle Manor Academy saw people unite to pay tribute to Mr Vestey’s work, ahead of him stepping down this week.

The event was the brainchild of Sarah Howard, a businesswoman who runs local firm Sarand, who said: “We wanted to put on an event to thank George for his outstanding work as High Sheriff of Suffolk, and in particular his help and support in promoting Haverhill.

“For both individuals, businesses and organisations, he has been a fantastic servant of the town during the last year.”

Among the guest speakers paying tribute to Mr Vestey was John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership, who worked with the High Sheriff on a volunteer garden party last year and the launch of Haverhill 4 Jobs.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher at Castle Manor Academy, also praised Mr Vestey for flying the flag of the school after they initially worked together when HRH the Earl of Wessex visited in March of last year.

Mrs Whitcombe said: “On behalf of all out staff and students, I would like to thank Mr Vestey for becoming a real friend of the school and helping Castle Manor to raise its profile through the work of the High Sheriff.”

Mr Vestey admitted he was “humbled” by the event and the kind words of the guest speakers.

He added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as High Sheriff of Suffolk and one of my highlights was to be able to help shine a light on all the fantastic work, and all the fantastic people, in Haverhill.

“This is something I will continue to do as my year as High Sheriff comes to an end.”