Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Praise for High Sheriff who helped ‘shine a light on Haverhill’

PUBLISHED: 13:41 04 April 2019

A thank you event to salute George Vestey’s one year as High Sheriff of Suffolk has been held in Haverhill Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A thank you event to salute George Vestey’s one year as High Sheriff of Suffolk has been held in Haverhill Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

The Haverhill community has thanked the High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey for putting the town on the map during his time in the ceremonial role.

A gathering at Castle Manor Academy saw people unite to pay tribute to Mr Vestey’s work, ahead of him stepping down this week.

The event was the brainchild of Sarah Howard, a businesswoman who runs local firm Sarand, who said: “We wanted to put on an event to thank George for his outstanding work as High Sheriff of Suffolk, and in particular his help and support in promoting Haverhill.

“For both individuals, businesses and organisations, he has been a fantastic servant of the town during the last year.”

Among the guest speakers paying tribute to Mr Vestey was John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership, who worked with the High Sheriff on a volunteer garden party last year and the launch of Haverhill 4 Jobs.

Vanessa Whitcombe, headteacher at Castle Manor Academy, also praised Mr Vestey for flying the flag of the school after they initially worked together when HRH the Earl of Wessex visited in March of last year.

Mrs Whitcombe said: “On behalf of all out staff and students, I would like to thank Mr Vestey for becoming a real friend of the school and helping Castle Manor to raise its profile through the work of the High Sheriff.”

Mr Vestey admitted he was “humbled” by the event and the kind words of the guest speakers.

He added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as High Sheriff of Suffolk and one of my highlights was to be able to help shine a light on all the fantastic work, and all the fantastic people, in Haverhill.

“This is something I will continue to do as my year as High Sheriff comes to an end.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I don’t think they are too far away’ – Town close to agreeing new deal for Judge

Alan Judge has produced a string of all-action displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Three men arrested after cigarettes stolen from Co-Op

Cigarettes were taken from the Co-Op in Sible Hedingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Parsonage takes win just a few months after starting racing

Steven Parsonage (VC Norwich) wins the 76 mile race in north Suffolk. Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

New High Sheriff for Suffolk sworn in

The outgoing High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey, left, Judge Martyn Levett and Suffolk’s new High Sheriff, Roz Eminson Picture: Jane Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists