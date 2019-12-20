E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Kind and non-judgemental' midwife scoops hospital award

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 December 2019

(L to R) Sam Douglass, Cathy Adkins and Katy Edgar, winners of the annual midwifery awards at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

(L to R) Sam Douglass, Cathy Adkins and Katy Edgar, winners of the annual midwifery awards at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

This year's midwife of the year at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has said she feels "honoured" to receive the award.

Cathy Adkins, who has worked at the hospital trust since 2015, earned the accolade for her "extremely kind and welcoming" approach, not only to patients but also to fellow staff and student midwives.

The annual awards were held last month in memory of Hannah Seeley, an "exemplary" midwife who worked at West Suffolk Hospital and died in a road traffic accident in 2012.

Also to win were Sam Douglass, who picked up the support worker of the year award, and Katy Edgar, who has been named student midwife of the year.

Ms Adkins said: "It was such a wonderful surprise to have been awarded the Hannah Seeley Midwife of the Year award. I feel so honoured to have my name on the plaque with the amazing midwives who have received it before me."

One of her colleagues said: "Cathy is a real advocate for women's choice and informed decision making and she supports women in a non-judgemental and kind manner."

For the awards colleagues nominated each other to recognise excellence in three categories and were chosen based on the number of nominations they received.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Douglass, who joined the trust in 2016, was described by colleagues as "never passing anybody without a smile and a hello".

Ms Edgar, who is in her third year of her placement, was nominated for "always going above and beyond".

Karen Newbury, head of midwifery at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), said: "We have had a challenging year, but our amazing maternity staff have pulled together as they always do and continued to make us so proud.

"We received many strong nominations, and the fact almost 2,000 sets of parents have chosen to have their baby here so far in 2019 is a fitting testament to our inspirational staff.

"Cathy, Sam and Katy are three colleagues that truly go above and beyond, so they thoroughly deserve their respective awards. I want to personally thank them for everything they do - their hard work is second to none."

She said she also wanted to thank Miss Seeley's family, who have yet again supported these awards.

"Hannah was a caring and compassionate midwife who we will always remember with such fondness," she added.

In the past year WSFT's labour suite has been refurbished to a high standard, introducing new en-suite facilities, to ensure a welcoming and modern environment for both parents and staff.

The trust's maternity service also holds the internationally recognised Baby Friendly Award, founded by Unicef (United Nations Children's Fund) and the World Health Organisation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Some Suffolk roads still under water ahead of 5pm rush hour traffic

Thornham Magna also had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk – line blocked

The landslip happened on the line between Woodbridge and Westerfield and Network Rail engineers are on the scene to deal with the incident whilst services are affected Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Another morning of problems on the rail network – with main line services also affected

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

Hospital launches appeal for ‘tranquil space’ for end-of-life patients and families

Launch of the MyWiSH Butterfly Appeal. Palliative care nurses Marie Rees, Liz Eagles and Sam Hobson with head of fundraising Sue Smith, appeal manager Sally Daniels and Chester the poodle PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Man taken to hospital after town centre collision

An ambulance was called after a man was hit by a car in Felixstowe town centre Picture: PAUL DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists