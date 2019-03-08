'Pray for Rose' heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND Archant

Sausage dog owners in Suffolk are pulling together to help a woman and her son from Fressingfield after one of their dogs was tragically killed in an accident, and the other recovers from major surgery.

Rambo the sausage dog (left) died after being hit by a car - Rose (right) is now recovering from a major operation sustained in the same accident Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND Rambo the sausage dog (left) died after being hit by a car - Rose (right) is now recovering from a major operation sustained in the same accident Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Susie Medland who rescued Dacshunds Rambo and Rose as puppies, was left devastated when both of her two-year-old dogs escaped and were hit by a car.

Rambo died at the roadside and Rose has been left fighting for her life at the local vets ever since.

Laura Baggott, from the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk is fundraising for the cost of Rose's treatment which is likely to reach £10,000 - unfortunately the dogs were not insured.

Miss Baggott says: "Rose's pelvis has been badly shattered and broken, her injuries are life changing and she had to undergo surgery immediately.

Susie Medland rescued her sausage dogs when they were just puppies Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND Susie Medland rescued her sausage dogs when they were just puppies Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

"The vets that studied Rose's MRI results have said that they have never seen anything like it, Rose is very lucky to still be alive."

"We really do feel for Susie, as soon as we heard what happened we knew we had to do something.

"After losing Rambo so suddenly it was only fair we did all we could to save Rose.

"The dachshund community we are a part of is amazing, we are overwhelmed by how much we have raised already and we are truly grateful to everyone who has donated.

Rose with the red collar and Rambo grew up together Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND Rose with the red collar and Rambo grew up together Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

"I can not stress enough as a dachshund owner myself how important pet insurance is, especially for this breed," said Miss Baggott.

So far the JustGiving page, set up for Rose by the Southwold Sausage Walk, has raised more than £3,500 - they are hoping to raise £5,000 before Mrs Medland has to pay the bill for Rose's treatment in the coming week.

You can donate to the 'Pray for Rose' appeal here.

Next Saturday, October 19 there will be a special walk held in memory of Rambo and in support of Rose - this will take place at Sizewell beach between 12pm and 2pm. More information can be found on the event page.



