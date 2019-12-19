E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police warning after tools stolen from van in Premier Inn car park

PUBLISHED: 15:46 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 19 December 2019

Police are warning tradespeople to take care when parking their vans at night after tool were stolen from a Premier Inn car park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thieves have stolen a range of tools from the back of a van after drilling through a sliding door - prompting a police warning to traders.

The theft happened between 7pm on December 10 and 6.15am on December 11 at the Premier Inn on Hadleigh Road, Sproughton.

Overnight, an unknown number of offenders drilled a hole in the sliding door of a works van to gain access and stole around 11 tools from within including various drills, angle grinders and hand saws.

Now the force is encouraging tradespeople to be careful when leaving their vehicles at night.

A police spokesman said: "Tradesmen and van owners should ensure work equipment, expensive tools and any other valuables be removed and left in a secure location elsewhere.

"Keep note of the serial numbers of your tools, or engrave them to ensure they are identifiable as yours.

"Deter thieves by backing your van close to a wall when parking and ensure it is alarmed and parked either in a garage or a well-lit, public area.

"If you are offered tools in suspicious circumstances, please do not buy them and let police know immediately via 101.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Van owners are also advised to register their tools for free at www.immobilise.com by taking note of the serial numbers and models, and to use ultraviolet pen to (invisibly) mark their property, which increases the chances of having them returned to you in the event of being lost or stolen."

