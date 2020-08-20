Mystery vandal smashes up cars in town centre

The cars were all damaged while parked in Prentice Road, Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three cars have been vandalised over the course of one day by an unknown person while parked in Stowmarket town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The damage happened on Wednesday, August 19 between 11am and 9.20pm while a Volkswagen Golf, Ford Fiesta and Ford C-Max were parked in Prentice Road.

An unknown person smashed a windscreen, damaged and smashed wing mirrors, dented bonnets and broke a headlight.

This incident follows another in Haverhill last weekend, when six cars were vandalised while parked outside an MOT testing centre.

The incident on Sunday, August 16 is estimated to have cost around £3,000 in damage.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Stowmarket area should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/48270/20.

MORE: 6 vehicles smashed in £3,000 vandalism spree