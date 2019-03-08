E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I thought I was going to die' - TV's Chris Tarrant on having stroke at 39,000ft

PUBLISHED: 19:18 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 16 October 2019

TV presenter Chris Tarrant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV presenter Chris Tarrant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Who wants to be a Millionaire star Chris Tarrant has spoken to audiences in Suffolk today about one of the scariest moments of his life to help raise awareness around stroke.

Mr Tarrant was a speaker at the Headway Suffolk annual conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMr Tarrant was a speaker at the Headway Suffolk annual conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The TV star was a speaker at Headway Suffolk's annual conference at Wherstead Park today, where he revealed he had recently been in Suffolk to see Sir Rod Stewart live in concert at Portman Road.

Mr Tarrant suffered a stroke in 2014 while filming a series of Extreme Railway Journeys.

"I had been filming in Burma for a few weeks and was getting on the plane back when I slipped and fell over. I honestly thought it was a bit of cramp," he said.

Once on the plane, Mr Tarrant started to notice more symptoms.

TV presenter Chris Tarrant speaking at the Headway conference at Wherstead Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTV presenter Chris Tarrant speaking at the Headway conference at Wherstead Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"My arm went stiff, I still thought it was cramp and I heard myself slur. Slowly the penny dropped - I think I am having a stroke. That was really scary at 39,000ft in the middle of nowhere.

"I just wanted to get to London."

MORE: Decision made on new neurological injury centre in Ipswich

When he did arrive back, Mr Tarrant ended up collapsing at Heathrow Airport. He was quickly taken to Charing Cross Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

"Slowly it dawned overnight that I was in a pretty scary place," he added.

"I was frightened and there was one point on the plane when I just thought, 'I think I am going to die'.

"I have never thought that in my life. I'm going to die in a plane up here and nobody knows, my family don't know."

Mr Tarrant managed to get out of hospital three weeks later, started physiotherapy and was back working several months after the stroke.

"I am one of the lucky ones," he said. "I am a survivor."

The broadcasting legend was speaking out about his experiences to support Headway, a charity which helps people who have acquired brain injuries. It recently received permission to build a large new respite centre in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich, named after Professor Stephen Hawking.

His former wife, Dr Jane Hawking, was also a speaker at today's conference.

Having shared his own experiences, Mr Tarrant said he hoped to raise awareness of the condition: "A stroke is incredibly common, it's quite extraordinary.

"It's a bigger killer for men than testicular and prostate cancer combined and it's a bigger killer in women than breast cancer.

"If by talking about my stroke, it can make people aware and save a few people's lives, then it is the least I can do."

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stun guns, cash and drugs recovered in Ipswich police raid

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

Dave Gooderham: It’s all going superbly but there are still things to put right – starting on Sunday!

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are unbeaten in the league this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We are so proud of him’ – Family pay tribute to 97-year-old Ipswich war veteran

Ipswich war veteran Tony Booth has died aged 97. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL & CENOTAPH

Air ambulance dispatched to Audi crash near A14

A single car collision was reported on the A140 this afternoon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists