Suffolk nursery improves safety after security risks found

Presmere Nursery School, pictured here in 2018, has been awarded an improved rating after their latest Ofsted report. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A nursery near Woodbridge has seen an improvement in their care facilities after receiving an improved rating in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Pudsey Bear visiting the children at Presmere Nursery in Pettistree for Children in Need in 2007. Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT ARCHIVES Pudsey Bear visiting the children at Presmere Nursery in Pettistree for Children in Need in 2007. Picture: SIMON PARKER/ARCHANT ARCHIVES

Presmere Day Nursery in Pettistree has been awarded the second best rating after a follow up assessment.

A previous check in July showed that security needed improving and the nursery was asked to ensure that "all reasonable steps are taken to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises and prevent children from leaving unsupervised."

Steps were taken to rectify the issue and now the nursery has been awarded a "good" rating after the report concluded the nursery had "successfully addressed areas for improvement" after installing a new security fence to help keep children safe whilst on the premises.

Presmere Nursery School, pictured here in 2018, has gone from "inadequate" to "good" after their latest inspection. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Presmere Nursery School, pictured here in 2018, has gone from "inadequate" to "good" after their latest inspection. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The report also showed that children are "very happy, confident and enjoyed their time at the nursery" noting that children with special educational needs also receive good support.