Suffolk nursery improves safety after security risks found
PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 December 2019
Archant
A nursery near Woodbridge has seen an improvement in their care facilities after receiving an improved rating in their latest Ofsted inspection.
Presmere Day Nursery in Pettistree has been awarded the second best rating after a follow up assessment.
A previous check in July showed that security needed improving and the nursery was asked to ensure that "all reasonable steps are taken to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises and prevent children from leaving unsupervised."
Steps were taken to rectify the issue and now the nursery has been awarded a "good" rating after the report concluded the nursery had "successfully addressed areas for improvement" after installing a new security fence to help keep children safe whilst on the premises.
The report also showed that children are "very happy, confident and enjoyed their time at the nursery" noting that children with special educational needs also receive good support.