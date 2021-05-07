Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM May 7, 2021

Press Gang Laundry is a family-run business, which has been based in Hadleigh since 2013.

After a challenging year, when commercial work decreased but private work increased, directors Amelia and Ciaran Kelly are more positive about 2021.

“Last year we had to furlough a few members of staff which sadly resulted in some redundancies,” said Ciaran.

Much of their commercial work is laundering bed linen from holiday cottages in neighbouring villages, so all of that stopped last year due to Covid-19 lockdowns. However, on the plus side, private work increased slightly with many people being at home more.

Earlier this year, thanks to a Government Bounce Back Loan, the business was able to further invest in new equipment.

Emily and Aneta using the new Girbau roller ironer - Credit: Press Gang Laundry

Amelia explained: “We’ve made a huge investment in adding new machinery, they are extremely efficient and ensure we can provide a very quick turnaround.”

Customers are able to benefit from their items being returned in just a few days, with many receiving them the next day.

The convenient collection and delivery service proves very popular within a 15 to 20 mile radius of Hadleigh, although many local customers like to visit them with their garments and linen at their unit at Lady Lane Industrial Estate too.

The business has two vans kitted out with hanging rails so they can hang clean garments, with plenty of space for the folded clothes and bedding in sturdy plastic boxes. All wraps for garments are 100% recyclable.

All garments/items labelled for dry cleaning are processed using the latest eco-friendly wet cleaning systems, consisting of bespoke equipment with specialised detergents and drying agents which are environmentally friendly.

Press Gang Laundry also offers a popular alterations service, which is planned to be brought in house later this year, with improved turnaround times and a fitting service.

The key to the success of this business is the experienced and loyal staff, some of whom, like supervisor Sharon, have been working with Amelia and Ciaran since they opened the business.

A shirt finishing machine - Credit: Press Gang Laundry

“Sharon is very good at organisation and ensuring the consistent quality of our service,” said Amelia, and added that each and every team member greatly contributes to the efficient and friendly service provided.

Amelia and Ciaran work very closely with staff and like to have a couple of dinners with them and give them small treats throughout the year, with a trip to Aldeburgh for socially-distanced fish and chips in the pipeline.

As well as loyal staff, Press Gang Laundry is lucky enough to have a loyal customer base, too. “We’ve had a very loyal customer base from the start,” said Amelia. “And people recommend us to friends and family.”

At Christmas time, staff get boxes of chocolates and biscuits from grateful customers. “We get cards too with lovely notes inside them thanking us for our quality and efficient service,” added Amelia. “That’s a real positive for our team.”

Press Gang Laundry is situated at Unit 12, Lady Lane Industrial Estate, Hadleigh, IP7 6BQ. The current opening hours are Monday to Thursday 8am to 3pm and Friday 8am to 12noon. For more details, visit www.pressgang

laundry.com, email sales@pressganglaundry.com or call 01473 558448.