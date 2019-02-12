Partly Cloudy

‘Prepare to be upstaged’ - Alpaca weddings to be held at Essex venue

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 27 February 2019

Would you like to have alpaca join your wedding day? Picture: PRESTED HALL

Would you like to have alpaca join your wedding day? Picture: PRESTED HALL

Archant

Imagine the scene, it’s your big day and the time has finally come to tie the knot. The ring bearers are asked to come forward with your specially selected bling and up step two alpacas.

Staff are ready to welcome the alpaca to Prested Hall Picture: PRESTED HALLStaff are ready to welcome the alpaca to Prested Hall Picture: PRESTED HALL

That could be the reality facing brides and grooms in Essex who now have the option to add the South American animals to their big day.

Prested Hall in Feering will be offering the chance to add the animals to weddings held at the venue.

The alpacas come from Butlers Farm in Willingale and are joined at services by handler Liz Giblin.

Ms Giblin has been working with the animals for the last 12 years and is excited about their new role.

Brides and grooms are being warned that the furry creatures could upstage them Picture: PRESTED HALLBrides and grooms are being warned that the furry creatures could upstage them Picture: PRESTED HALL

“We’ve already got a couple of weddings under our belt and the animals behaved impeccably,” said Ms Giblin.

“People just fall in love with them wherever we go and they love the attention”.

The alpacas will be able to act as ringbearers if requested but can also attend drinks receptions and mingle with wedding guests.

Ms Giblin said that the alpacas different temperaments makes them ideal for the role unlike their llama relations.

“Alpaca are part of the llama and camel family but they are much more agreeable in company,” said Ms Giblin.

“We like to say that llama’s give alpaca a bad name – but unlike their bigger cousins, alpaca enjoy company and more importantly they don’t spit.

“The only warning we have for brides and grooms is to be prepared to be upstaged.

“Alpaca love a camera and you may find more of your guests posing for a selfie with them than with you”

Prested PR manager Lindsey Gray added:“We’re so excited to be offering alpaca weddings and we are anticipating a lot of interest.

“They make the perfect talking point, and a brilliant surprise for an unsuspecting bride.”

