Former X-Factor winner to switch on town’s Christmas lights

2014 X-Factor winner Ben Haenow will switch on Newmarket's Christmas lights Picture: ITV Archant

A former X-Factor winner will switch on Newmarket’s Christmas lights this year as the town gears up for the festive season with a series of events.

A fun fair will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID A fun fair will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID

Ben Haenow, who won the reality talent show in 2014, will turn on the town’s illuminations at 7pm on Friday, November 16, at the Clock Tower.

There will also be a number of fairground rides and stalls open in the High Street throughout the event, which runs from 4pm to 8pm.

The Love Newmarket BID organisation is hoping to build on the success of the previous few years, and the town’s Christmas Festival will take place from Thursday, November 29, to Sunday, December 2.

Graham Philpot, Love Newmarket BID manager, said: “This year we have a huge number of diverse events on.

Sophie Faldo Picture: SUZANNE JARVIS Sophie Faldo Picture: SUZANNE JARVIS

“Starting with Ben switching on the town’s Christmas lights, we move to the Christmas Festival which this year sees an ice rink on the Severals and a new fun fair.

“There’s plenty going on for children. They will be able to join in the fun by visiting Father Christmas, watching a pantomime or magic show, or taking the Christmas land train.

“Those looking for Christmas gifts will be able to shop until 8pm on a number of evenings.

“A big thank you must also go out to our sponsors who have helped to make this happen, with particular mention going to Newmarket Racecourses, Ellgia Recycling, Juddmonte, Gracewell of Kentford and Price Bailey LLP.”

Paul Jagger will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID Paul Jagger will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID

The largest Christmas market ever seen in the town centre will be held during the festival, and Great British Bake-Off stars Rosemary Shrager, Paul Jagger and 2017 winner Sophie Faldo will be entertaining crowds with cookery demonstrations.

Late night shopping events will be held on November 29 and 30, and Father Christmas arrives in town on December 1 and 2.

Magic shows and pantomimes will be held in the Memorial Hall on December 1 and 2 from 9.30am to 3.30pm for children aged three and above.

The M&L School of Performing Arts in Newmarket will also perform a special showing of The Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday and Sunday.

Rosemary Shrager will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID Rosemary Shrager will be at the Newmarket Christmas Festival Picture: LOVE NEWMARKET BID

Some events are paid-for ticketed events, and some may change, so people are urged to book by visiting www.lovenewmarket.co.uk/makingmagicalmemories