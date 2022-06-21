Free tickets to festival of 'books, ideas and inspiration'

Residents of Suffolk are being offered free tickets to the final day of next month's Primadonna Festival.

The festival of "books, ideas and inspiration" is taking place at the Food Museum in Stowmarket from July 29 - 31.

'Bulletproof' singer and member of La Roux, Elly Jackson is headlining the festival in conversation with author Catherine Mayer.

The festival will be headlined by 'Bulletproof' singer and La Roux member, Elly Jackson, in conversation with her friend and author Catherine Mayer. - Credit: Primadonna

The festival have announced 'Suffolk Sunday', a ticket offer that means residents of the county can visit the festival for free on its last day (July 31).

Festival director, Catherine Riley, said: "We were voted Best Festival in Suffolk this year, and we thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to locals, who have taken Primadonna to their hearts."

To get a free ticket Suffolk residents just need to claim it on the Primadonna website, and bring proof of address on the day.

The festival of "books, idea and inspiration" will take place from July 29-31 at the Food Museum, Stowmarket. - Credit: Primadonna



