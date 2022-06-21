News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free tickets to festival of 'books, ideas and inspiration'

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM June 21, 2022
Primadonna festival friends exploring the site at the food museum.

Residents of Suffolk are being offered free tickets to the final day of next month's Primadonna Festival.

The festival of "books, ideas and inspiration" is taking place at the Food Museum in Stowmarket from July 29 - 31.

'Bulletproof' singer and member of La Roux, Elly Jackson is headlining the festival in conversation with author Catherine Mayer.

The festival have announced 'Suffolk Sunday', a ticket offer that means residents of the county can visit the festival for free on its last day (July 31).  

Festival director, Catherine Riley, said: "We were voted Best Festival in Suffolk this year, and we thought this would be a great way of saying thank you to locals, who have taken Primadonna to their hearts."

To get a free ticket Suffolk residents just need to claim it on the Primadonna website, and bring proof of address on the day. 

The festival of "books, idea and inspiration" will take place from July 29-31 at the Food Museum, Stowmarket. - Credit: Primadonna


Suffolk
Stowmarket News

