'Bulletproof' singer La Roux to headline Stowmarket festival

Suffolk's Primadonna Festival has revealed the first names for its 2022 event, including international superstar La Roux.

The festival will take place at the Food Museum in Stowmarket from July 29-31.

The 'Bulletproof' singer, La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, will be in conversation with author Catherine Mayer.

The festival of "books, ideas and inspiration" will also be hosting authors Erin Kelly, Cathy Retzenbrink and Juno Dawson as well as activist Shola Mos Shogbamimu, influencers Natalie Lee and Alex Light and podcaster Viv Groskop.

The festival was created by a group of women, the 'primadonnas' from the publishing and entertainment worlds, including Sandi Toksvig, Kit de Waal, Catherine Mayer and Jude Kelly, who will be in attendance in July.

Festival director Catherine Riley said: "We’ve set up some challenging, provocative and hilarious sessions this year which we know will create the buzz and excitement that Primadonna is known for.

"There are some amazing names on our line-up already, but we’re not finished programming yet. Expect some big announcements in the coming weeks as we bring even more fantastic talent to Suffolk for what we call ‘the world as it should be, for one weekend.'

"As well as the main programme of talks, interviews and discussions, there will be plenty on offer for adults looking to unwind and get away from it all, with chef demonstrations, live music, late-night DJs and pop-up fun including a time machine disco, steam engine rides and wellness therapies of all kinds.

"We’ll also have an ‘Introducing’ session at the John Peel Centre in town on Friday night featuring the best up-and-coming local bands, and a programme of films running at the Regal as well as tons of stuff for kids, including a ‘Festival of the Girl’ workshop, author readings, films, theatre and crafts."

She added: "It really is a perfect weekend for getting away from it all, and we also guarantee the best festival toilets around."

More information about the festival and how to book tickets can be found here.