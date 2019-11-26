E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk care providers over-joyed at 'outstanding' inspection

PUBLISHED: 07:50 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 26 November 2019

Barham-based Primary Homecare has been rated outstanding in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection Picture: PRIMARY HOMECARE

Barham-based Primary Homecare has been rated outstanding in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection Picture: PRIMARY HOMECARE

PRIMARY HOMECARE

An award-winning care provider in Suffolk has added another string to its bow after being rated 'outstanding' in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

At-home care provider Primary Homecare in Barham was visited by the regulator in September, with inspectors speaking to customers via the telephone to hear raving reviews.

One person said: "They are first class could not want any better… they go the extra mile, if I run out of milk they will bring me some in... [care worker] treats my house as it were [their] own, that is respect. I could not wish for better."

The provider was previously highly commended at the Suffolk Care Awards this year, and was found to be outstanding in its responsiveness and leadership, while its care and safety was ranked good.

Operations manager Julie Mills said the rating was the "icing on the cake" of a fantastic year for her team.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

New lodge development proposed at ‘well established’ care farm

A scene from the Pathways Care Farm second birthday celebration events in 2018. Pictures: Courtesy of Pathways Care Farm

Mapped: All 5,680 reported crimes in Suffolk last month

Suffolk Constabulary received more than 5,000 reports of criminal activity in Ocotber 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Drug-driving teen lost control on A14 while trying to fetch lighter

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near the Port of Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

Could the return of council homes help solve affordable housing crisis?

Councillors and developers at the new council housing at Caudwell House Picture: IBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists