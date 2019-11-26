Suffolk care providers over-joyed at 'outstanding' inspection

An award-winning care provider in Suffolk has added another string to its bow after being rated 'outstanding' in a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

At-home care provider Primary Homecare in Barham was visited by the regulator in September, with inspectors speaking to customers via the telephone to hear raving reviews.

One person said: "They are first class could not want any better… they go the extra mile, if I run out of milk they will bring me some in... [care worker] treats my house as it were [their] own, that is respect. I could not wish for better."

The provider was previously highly commended at the Suffolk Care Awards this year, and was found to be outstanding in its responsiveness and leadership, while its care and safety was ranked good.

Operations manager Julie Mills said the rating was the "icing on the cake" of a fantastic year for her team.