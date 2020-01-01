E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thousands of Suffolk youngsters receive offers for top primary school choice

PUBLISHED: 09:38 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 16 April 2020

Over 98% of pupils got an offer from their top three schools Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Over 93% of Suffolk youngsters were offered a place at their first choice primary school it has been revealed.

Families who applied online are now able to see where their child has been offered a place for the new school year.

Suffolk County Council received 7,602 applications from parents indicating which primary school they would prefer their child to join in September 2020.

Of these 7,116 children, 93.6%, received offers for their first preference school and 7,493 children, 98.6% received an offer for one of their three preferred schools.

The numbers were very similar to last year’s school preference figures where 93.8% of pupils got an offer from their top school.

Mary Evans, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “We have a good track record of offering places at preferred schools and this year is no exception. I am delighted that we have been able to give most parents a place for their child at one of the schools they want.”

“We use published criteria to decide who has priority for places so that the process is fair and clear. I appreciate that not all families will have received a place at their preferred school and where a parents’ preference for a Suffolk school is refused, we will automatically add their child’s name to the waiting list for that school.

“We will also advise them about how to lodge an appeal should they wish to do so.”

Parents who applied via a paper application will receive a letter by second class post.

Any parents or carers with a child born between 1 September 2015 and 31 August 2016 who have not yet applied for a school place should make an application immediately by downloading the CAF1 application form from the Suffolk County Council website or by calling the council on 0345 600 0981.

Pupils eligible for county funded school transport will receive an email by May 15 with details of how to opt in.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

