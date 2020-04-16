When do you have to apply for a primary school place?

Applications will soon close for primary school places in Suffolk and Essex.

Parents of children aged three or four have just over two weeks left to apply for a primary school place for September 2020 - here is all you need to know.

Last year, Suffolk County Council received nearly 16,000 applications from parents and carers indicating which school they would prefer their child to be educated at.

Now time is running out for parents of those looking to get a school space for summer 2020.

When do applications close?

Parents living in Suffolk and Essex can apply for a reception school place up until Wednesday, January 14.

Those who complete the application before this date will have the best chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Is my child able to start school in September 2020?

If your child was born between April 1 and August 31 you can choose not to send them to school until the September following their fifth birthday. There is a separate process to follow but it is advised that you apply by the closing date to keep your options open.

How many schools can I choose in my application?

You can select three schools in order of your preference.

It is best to think about your options and transport links when you chose your top three schools.

How do I know which school to apply for?

If you live in Suffolk/Essex there are school catchment checker's on both the Essex County Council and the Suffolk County Council website.

A catchment area is the geographical area served by a school and your catchment school may not be the nearest one to your home address.

What happens if I am too late to apply?

If your application is received after the closing date it may not be dealt with until after places have been offered to those who filled in the form on time - this is why the closing date is important.

This could mean that all the places at your preferred schools are filled before your child's application is processed.

What happens if you move house during the application process?

This is something that commonly crops up in the primary school application process.

If you are moving house it is still important to make an application by the closing date.

You will need evidence to prove you are legally committed to your move so that the council can use your new address in the on time allocation process. You must send this written evidence to the Admissions Team by the closing date.

When will you find out the outcome of your application?

Offers will be sent to online applicants by email on Thursday, April 16 2020 - which is National Offer Day.

From this date, if you applied online, you can log into your account to see your allocation - and you will also be sent an email.

If you have not been offered a place at your preferred school(s), this email will give you more information about what to do next, including details of how to make an appeal.

According to Suffolk County Council, 92% of applicants received offers for their first preference school in 2018 and nearly 98% of applicants received an offer for one of their top three preferred schools.

For any further questions about primary school applications in Suffolk see here, and in Essex see here.