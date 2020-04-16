E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Primary school places are still due to be announced on April 16

PUBLISHED: 16:26 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 27 March 2020

Parents have been wondering whether primary school places will still be announced in April due to coronavirus. Stock image Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Parents have been wondering whether primary school places will still be announced in April due to coronavirus. Stock image Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

Parents are still expected to hear whether their child has got their preferred primary school place next month.

With the global coronavirus outbreak impacting on many aspects of our lives, some people have been wondering whether the announcement will go ahead as planned on April 16.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council, the local education authority, said the Department for Education (DfE) set the date and had not advised of any changes.

The Suffolk County Council spokesperson said: “The DfE have advised that the Primary School National Offer Day 2020 will still be on 16 April 2020 and Suffolk County Council are working hard to meet this.

“The appeals process is a statutory process and we are awaiting further guidance from the DfE on how to deliver this during the current crisis.”

There have also been concerns over whether the schools will be able to reopen in September, but the county council spokesperson said there are currently no answers around this.

“At the moment we are planning for the immediate future,” she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on March 12 that the coronavirus crisis “will go on for many more months”.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

