Parents are still expected to hear whether their child has got their preferred primary school place next month.

With the global coronavirus outbreak impacting on many aspects of our lives, some people have been wondering whether the announcement will go ahead as planned on April 16.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council, the local education authority, said the Department for Education (DfE) set the date and had not advised of any changes.

The Suffolk County Council spokesperson said: “The DfE have advised that the Primary School National Offer Day 2020 will still be on 16 April 2020 and Suffolk County Council are working hard to meet this.

“The appeals process is a statutory process and we are awaiting further guidance from the DfE on how to deliver this during the current crisis.”

There have also been concerns over whether the schools will be able to reopen in September, but the county council spokesperson said there are currently no answers around this.

“At the moment we are planning for the immediate future,” she said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on March 12 that the coronavirus crisis “will go on for many more months”.

