E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teachers show their support to primary school pupils in YouTube video

PUBLISHED: 19:28 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:28 20 April 2020

Mrs Bowman, Mr James, Miss Maher, Miss White and Mr Poulson from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE

Mrs Bowman, Mr James, Miss Maher, Miss White and Mr Poulson from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE

Archant

Teachers at a Suffolk primary school have filmed a video to show their pupils how much they are missing them during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Legget, Mr Fuller (Headteacher) and Mr Moore from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITEMr Legget, Mr Fuller (Headteacher) and Mr Moore from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has posted its video on YouTube in an attempt to raise the spirits and morale of children stuck in lockdown using Makaton to the song ‘One Call Away’ by Charlie Puth.

Makaton is a language programme which uses symbols, signs and speech to aid better communication and, in particular, to help some of the school’s students who are hard of hearing.

The song is special to the school as the pupils sing it during assembly every Thursday with their teachers and members of staff thought it would be fitting to use it in their tribute video online.

The video has now had more than 5000 views on Youtube and has been shared across Twitter and Facebook much to the delight of Year 4 teacher, Natalie White, who took part.

She said: “The video has had an incredible response, we are blown away.

“We have had lots of messages from parents telling us it made them and their children very emotional but brought a huge smile to their faces at the same time.”

Woodhall Primary School caters for children from three to 11 years of age accommodating up to 39 children at a time. It has its own allotments to teach children about growing their own food.

There is a strong feeling of solidarity at the school since the coronavirus outbreak. Miss White said: “This is a reflection of our dedication to each other and our children.

“A few of us sang this with our children on our last day of school and it was very emotional.

“We wanted to reassure all of our children that despite being temporarily apart, we are still thinking about them and missing them incredible amounts.

“Our children’s mental health and emotional well-being is paramount to us all and this was just a small way we could show this.

“It was also a really nice project for us to work together on as staff members.

“We are also missing each other lots and we feel very proud and humbled to be part of such an amazing school.”

To view the video, press here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teachers show their support to primary school pupils in YouTube video

Mrs Bowman, Mr James, Miss Maher, Miss White and Mr Poulson from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff at Sutton Hoo estate

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Heroin found concealed in lorry packed with crisps

Border Force officers seized about 20kg of heroin hidden in a lorry at Harwich International Port Picture: NCA

Eight more people die at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus

ESNEFT have announced more deaths. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Runner hit by egg in suspected racial hate crime

A man was struck by an egg in what is believed to be an incident of racial hate crime. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24