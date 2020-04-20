Teachers show their support to primary school pupils in YouTube video

Mrs Bowman, Mr James, Miss Maher, Miss White and Mr Poulson from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE Archant

Teachers at a Suffolk primary school have filmed a video to show their pupils how much they are missing them during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Legget, Mr Fuller (Headteacher) and Mr Moore from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE Mr Legget, Mr Fuller (Headteacher) and Mr Moore from Woodhall Primary School in their YouTube video showing support for their pupils. Picture: NATALIE WHITE

Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury has posted its video on YouTube in an attempt to raise the spirits and morale of children stuck in lockdown using Makaton to the song ‘One Call Away’ by Charlie Puth.

Makaton is a language programme which uses symbols, signs and speech to aid better communication and, in particular, to help some of the school’s students who are hard of hearing.

The song is special to the school as the pupils sing it during assembly every Thursday with their teachers and members of staff thought it would be fitting to use it in their tribute video online.

The video has now had more than 5000 views on Youtube and has been shared across Twitter and Facebook much to the delight of Year 4 teacher, Natalie White, who took part.

She said: “The video has had an incredible response, we are blown away.

“We have had lots of messages from parents telling us it made them and their children very emotional but brought a huge smile to their faces at the same time.”

Woodhall Primary School caters for children from three to 11 years of age accommodating up to 39 children at a time. It has its own allotments to teach children about growing their own food.

There is a strong feeling of solidarity at the school since the coronavirus outbreak. Miss White said: “This is a reflection of our dedication to each other and our children.

“A few of us sang this with our children on our last day of school and it was very emotional.

“We wanted to reassure all of our children that despite being temporarily apart, we are still thinking about them and missing them incredible amounts.

“Our children’s mental health and emotional well-being is paramount to us all and this was just a small way we could show this.

“It was also a really nice project for us to work together on as staff members.

“We are also missing each other lots and we feel very proud and humbled to be part of such an amazing school.”

To view the video, press here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.