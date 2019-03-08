Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today - this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson met pupils at a Suffolk primary school this afternoon - and the subjects included Ken Livingstone and heads on spikes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

At around 2pm, he visited Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds.

He joined a group of pupils in an activity sorting pictures of London into past and present.

Mr Johnson held one black and white image aloft and suggested "past?".

One pupil agreed and said it "looks dirtier", to which the Prime Minister replied: "That was when Ken Livingstone was running it."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

You may also want to watch:

Referring to a photo of London Bridge, Mr Johnson told the youngsters: "You know what they used to do? They used to stick the decapitated heads of the enemies on spikes."

He also visited a classroom where children were mummifying pumpkins with salt, and another where they made firework collages.

He then met a small group of journalists, before heading off to his next engagement, which is outside Suffolk.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Earlier, he had been at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Politicians are gearing up for six weeks of campaigning before we go to the polling stations six weeks today - and this region is likely to feature firmly on politicians' radars.

Mr Johnson received a boost today when it emerged that The Brexit Party is considering withdrawing candidates in many seats in a bid to avoid splitting the vote and allowing pro-EU candidates to win.