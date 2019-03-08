E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today - this is what happened

PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 31 October 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson met pupils at a Suffolk primary school this afternoon - and the subjects included Ken Livingstone and heads on spikes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGESPrime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

At around 2pm, he visited Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds.

He joined a group of pupils in an activity sorting pictures of London into past and present.

Mr Johnson held one black and white image aloft and suggested "past?".

One pupil agreed and said it "looks dirtier", to which the Prime Minister replied: "That was when Ken Livingstone was running it."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGESPrime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

You may also want to watch:

Referring to a photo of London Bridge, Mr Johnson told the youngsters: "You know what they used to do? They used to stick the decapitated heads of the enemies on spikes."

He also visited a classroom where children were mummifying pumpkins with salt, and another where they made firework collages.

He then met a small group of journalists, before heading off to his next engagement, which is outside Suffolk.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGESPrime Minister Boris Johnson makes pictures of fireworks with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Earlier, he had been at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Politicians are gearing up for six weeks of campaigning before we go to the polling stations six weeks today - and this region is likely to feature firmly on politicians' radars.

Mr Johnson received a boost today when it emerged that The Brexit Party is considering withdrawing candidates in many seats in a bid to avoid splitting the vote and allowing pro-EU candidates to win.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Furniture boss who left customers £80k out of pocket convicted by jury

David Waters leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today – this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Date set for tougher parking crackdowns to begin in Suffolk

Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Election 2019 campaign starts: Which Suffolk and Essex seats should you watch?

Sandy Martin is congratulated by Ben Gummer in 2017 - but he faces a tough battle to hold on to his seat in December. Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists