Suffolk MP says Tories a 'divided party' after PM wins confidence vote

A Suffolk MP says he is concerned for the future of the Conservative Party after the Prime Minister survived a confidence vote but faced a huge revolt.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Boris Johnson but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "From my perspective, this is a no-win situation.

"It is quite clear we are a divided party and the Prime Minister must do his best to address that.

Peter Aldous said the Conservatives are a "divided party" and voiced his concerns for the Party going forward - Credit: House of Commons

Mr Aldous, who called on the Prime Minister to resign in February, submitted a vote of no confidence and said he believed it was in the best interests of the country and the Party for Mr Johnson to step aside.

He added: "I fear this is going to go on and on. There are by-elections coming up and the concern is they will not be good for the Conservative Party."

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, said: "This is a very difficult result for the Prime Minister and he will now need to seriously consider his position and what is in the best interests of the country."

Last month, Dr Poulter said he was "unhappy" with the Prime Minister following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

Dr Dan Poulter described the result as "difficult" for the Prime Minister - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the vote of confidence on June 6, despite a significant Tory rebellion.

The vote took place after at least 15% of the Party, or 54 MPs, had submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady saying they no longer believed he should carry on.