Who are Suffolk MPs supporting in race for 10 Downing Street?

PUBLISHED: 16:32 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 24 May 2019

James Cartlidge is supporting his boss Jeremy Hunt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

There was widespread support for outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May from Suffolk's Conservative MPs - but some were already looking forward to the battle ahead.

Jo Churchill warned that a new Prime Minister would not solve Brexit problems. Picture: GREGG BROWNJo Churchill warned that a new Prime Minister would not solve Brexit problems. Picture: GREGG BROWN

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge is Parliamentary Private Secretary to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and said he would be supporting his boss in the leadership election.

He said: "He has shown in both business in politics that he can do a very good job."

Like his colleagues, Mr Cartlidge praised the dignity and commitment shown by Mrs May - but said it was time for her to stand down.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous will be backing Environment Secretary Michael Gove in the leadership race - saying he had a vision of a strong Britain outside the EU.

He also felt Mr Gove would be able to bring the Conservative Party back together.

Along with Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, Mr Aldous is a member of the new "One Nation" group of moderate Conservative MPs.

Dr Poulter said he was still waiting to see who was running for the top job - but said he would be backing a candidate who had supported Brexit in the referendum - but was prepared to support moderate policies to bring the country together again.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill is still waiting to see who is standing before making up her mind.

She said of Mrs May's resignation announcement: "My view is that it is helpful to get the situation clarified and allow us all to move forward.

"Just changing the Prime Minister will not solve all the problems - the negotiations with Europe will be no easier for anyone else, but I think the time was up."

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary has been named as a possible contender for the leadership - albeit as an outsider.

After the Prime Minister's announcement he tweeted: "Incredibly moving and dignified speech from the Prime Minister. She has given all in service of her country. Thank you Theresa."

And Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey tweeted: "Very dignified and personal speech by Theresa May. Brexit has consumed much of our time and the airways in the last three years but there is a lot of what our PM has achieved that will last."

