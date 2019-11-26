E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Royal Hospital School removes Prince Andrew role from website

PUBLISHED: 11:33 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 26 November 2019

Prince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Prince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

A question mark hangs over the future of Prince Andrew the Duke of York remaining as royal patron of Suffolk's prestigious Royal Hospital School.

The Royal Hospital School website listing Prince Andrew as Official Visitor Picture: ARCHANTThe Royal Hospital School website listing Prince Andrew as Official Visitor Picture: ARCHANT

The Duke is 'Official Visitor' to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook - a largely ceremonial role representing the Monarch - but this has now been removed from the school website.

Whether a new appointment will now be made remains unclear but in a statement the school said today: "It has been confirmed by the palace that the Duke of York is withdrawing from public duties and therefore he is not expected to conduct any further visits in his capacity as Official Visitor to the Royal Hospital School."

The Queen's second son has been engulfed in controversy over his friendship with US billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died in prison in August while facing federal charges over sex trafficking of minors, and who had previously served a jail sentence for procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

The Royal Hospital School website as of Tuesday November 26 with the Duke of York's role as Official Visitor removed Picture: ARCHANTThe Royal Hospital School website as of Tuesday November 26 with the Duke of York's role as Official Visitor removed Picture: ARCHANT

The Duke has faced a huge backlash from his interview with the BBC on November 16 about his relationship with Epstein.

You may also want to watch:

It resulted in him stepping back from public life and saw a number of high-profile sponsors, including KPMG and Barclays, withdrew support for his Pitch@Palace initiative to support business entrepreneurs.

He has also stood down from public roles including patron to London Metropolitan University, educational charity the Outward Bound Trust and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Prince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAKPrince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

The Duke had been Official Visitor to the RHS since 2002 following the death of his grandmother the Queen Mother who previously held the position.

The school is owned by the Crown naval charity Greenwich Hospital and as an independent boarding and day school for 11 to 18 year olds has strong links with the Royal Navy, in which many of its parents serve.

It was originally at what is now the National Maritime Museum in London and relocated to Holbrook in 1933.

The Duke had a distinguished naval career, joining in 1979 and serving as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War with Argentina. He retired from active service in 2001.

Maritime tradition plays an important part of school life and pupils are issued naval uniforms for ceremonial and formal events.

The Duke last visited in June 2018 to commemorate the school carrying a colour for 100 years. He inspected a guard and band and took the salute.

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains arrive on Ipswich to Cambridge line after overcrowding complaints to Greater Anglia

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

Enjoy a Victorian Christmas at Kentwell Hall

Kentwell Hall's Dickensian Christmas captures the flavour of the Victorian's favourite time of year Photo: Gavin Mills

Get a FREE drink on Black Friday at Greene King pubs- how and where to claim

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING

Royal Hospital School removes Prince Andrew role from website

Prince Andrew visiting The Royal Hospital School in June 2013 Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists