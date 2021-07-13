Why Prince Charles will be in East Anglia today

Published: 10:29 AM July 13, 2021

The Prince of Wales will be in Colchester today as part of a ceremonial visit - Credit: IAN BURT

Prince Charles will be making a visit today to paratroopers in Colchester as part of a ceremonial presentation of new colours.

The Prince of Wales will be at Merville Barracks as part of his role as Colonel in Chief of the Parachute Regiment.

Prince Charles last visited the regiment back in 2017 as part of a tour to mark 40 years of being Colonel in Chief.

Due to current Covid restrictions spectators are being asked not to gather at the barracks.



