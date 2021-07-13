News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why Prince Charles will be in East Anglia today

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:29 AM July 13, 2021   
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show. Picture: Ian Burt

The Prince of Wales will be in Colchester today as part of a ceremonial visit - Credit: IAN BURT

Prince Charles will be making a visit today to paratroopers in Colchester as part of a ceremonial presentation of new colours. 

The Prince of Wales will be at Merville Barracks as part of his role as Colonel in Chief of the Parachute Regiment. 

Prince Charles last visited the regiment back in 2017 as part of a tour to mark 40 years of being Colonel in Chief. 

Due to current Covid restrictions spectators are being asked not to gather at the barracks.


