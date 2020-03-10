Gallery

Jam factory tour hits the sweet spot for Prince Edward

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex visit the Tiptree Tea Rooms on March 10, the Prince's birthday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have visited an Essex institution - the Tiptree Jam Factory.

Ffion, Ellie, Leah, Kathy and Martha-Belle from Baynard Primary on board the big red Tiptree bus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ffion, Ellie, Leah, Kathy and Martha-Belle from Baynard Primary on board the big red Tiptree bus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, toured the Wilkin and Sons factory and the adjoining tea rooms tea rooms in the village, south of Colchester, on March 10, also the Earl's birthday.

Prince Edward visited the tea rooms and jam factory 10 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, met staff at the producer's home in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Prince Edward visited the tea rooms and jam factory 10 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, met staff at the producer's home in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The couple have a long-standing interest in farming and food, with the Countess made the honorary president of the group, Linking the Environment And Farming (LEAF).

Prince Edward the Countess of Wessex meeting local primary school children after their factory tour Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Prince Edward the Countess of Wessex meeting local primary school children after their factory tour Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

After a tour of the world-famous preserve producers factory floor, the Earl and Countess also met with local schoolchildren in the attached restaurant.

Leah, Kayla, Isabella, Jessica and Holly from Mildene Primary School all visited the Tiptree Tea Rooms to meet the Earl and Countess of Wessex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Leah, Kayla, Isabella, Jessica and Holly from Mildene Primary School all visited the Tiptree Tea Rooms to meet the Earl and Countess of Wessex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The couple were joined by local dignitaries: Colchester Mayor Nick Cope and his wife Elizabeth, Colchester Borough Council chief Adrian Pritchard, borough councillor John Elliot, parish councillor Roger Mannion and LEAF chairman Phillip Wynn.

The royal couple were joined by a group of local councillors for their tour of the factory Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The royal couple were joined by a group of local councillors for their tour of the factory Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex waving goodbye to the crowds of schoolchildren in Essex as they left the Tiptree Tea Rooms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex waving goodbye to the crowds of schoolchildren in Essex as they left the Tiptree Tea Rooms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

