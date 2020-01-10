E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could Prince Harry lose honorary role at Suffolk airbase?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 January 2020

The Prince has been Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington since 2008. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Prince has been Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington since 2008. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Prince Harry could lose his honorary position with a Suffolk air base as questions continue over his and Meghan's role within the Royal family.

The Prince presented a new colour to No26 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Prince presented a new colour to No26 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Prince is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, a role he has held since 2008.

But a question mark now hangs over his position following his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their senior roles within the Royal family and spend more time in North America.

Talks are now under way between the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, who have ordered their teams to find a "workable solution" over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That could, theoretically, see the Prince relinquish his honorary titles and military appointments as part of a new, diminished role within the Royal Family.

You may also want to watch:

The Honington title was bestowed on the Duke by the Queen.

Its role is designed to strengthen the bond between the military unit and the individual and promote the role of the air force amongst the public.

In the UK he is also Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving with the Royal Navey, and Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Prince previously served in Afghanistan as an Army officer and was based at Wattisham airfield in Suffolk after qualifying as an Apache helicopter pilot.

He visited Honington in 2017 where he presented a new colour to No 26 Squadron RAF Regiment.

The base, which is the home of RAF Force Protection and incorporates the headquarters for the RAF Regiment and the RAF Police, declined to comment.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Pre school celebrating a fourth successive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted ranking

The staff and children at Little Tea Pots Pre-nursery school celebrating their fourth outstanding Ofsted Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nsiala completes Bolton loan move

Toto Nsiala has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Traveller fined after threatening to ‘set the dogs’ on police, court hears

Elvis Price was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Airport expansion plans set to get green light after delays

The departure lounge at Stansted Airport - which could be a lot busier if extension plans are approved
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists