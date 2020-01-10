Could Prince Harry lose honorary role at Suffolk airbase?

The Prince has been Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington since 2008. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Prince Harry could lose his honorary position with a Suffolk air base as questions continue over his and Meghan's role within the Royal family.

The Prince presented a new colour to No26 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN The Prince presented a new colour to No26 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Honington in 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Prince is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, a role he has held since 2008.

But a question mark now hangs over his position following his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their senior roles within the Royal family and spend more time in North America.

Talks are now under way between the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, who have ordered their teams to find a "workable solution" over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

That could, theoretically, see the Prince relinquish his honorary titles and military appointments as part of a new, diminished role within the Royal Family.

The Honington title was bestowed on the Duke by the Queen.

Its role is designed to strengthen the bond between the military unit and the individual and promote the role of the air force amongst the public.

In the UK he is also Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving with the Royal Navey, and Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Prince previously served in Afghanistan as an Army officer and was based at Wattisham airfield in Suffolk after qualifying as an Apache helicopter pilot.

He visited Honington in 2017 where he presented a new colour to No 26 Squadron RAF Regiment.

The base, which is the home of RAF Force Protection and incorporates the headquarters for the RAF Regiment and the RAF Police, declined to comment.