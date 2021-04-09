In pictures: Prince Philip's visits to Suffolk and north Essex

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died aged 99. Here's a selection of the best pictures from his various visits to Suffolk and north Essex over the years.
Prince Philip visits the British Glider Association in Wormingford back in 1998
- Credit: Archant
The Duke of Edinburgh watching students conduct an experiment in Ipswich in 1973
- Credit: Archant
Prince Philip officially opens Trinity House in Harwich in 2005
- Credit: James Fletcher
The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ipswich Waterfront with town mayor Richard Risebrow
- Credit: Archant
Major Andy Yarker talks to the Duke of Edinburgh at Wattisham Airfield in 2014
- Credit: Corporal Andy Reddy RLC
Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on a 1985 visit
- Credit: John Kerr
Prince Philip at Snape in 1967
- Credit: Archant
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh officially open Snape Maltings concert hall in 1967
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich mayor David Myer greets the Queen and Prince Philip on a Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977
- Credit: Archant
The Duke of Edinburgh at St Edmundsbury Cathedral for a service in 2009
- Credit: Archant
The Royal couple meet wellwishers on a walk from St Edmundsbury Cathedral to the Deanery in April 2009
- Credit: Andy Abbott
The Duke of Edinburgh waves in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations
- Credit: Archant
The British Glider Association's Paul Rice guides the Duke of Edinburgh on a tour in 1998
- Credit: Archant
The Queen, Prince Philip and Lord Tollemache leave St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 2009
- Credit: Archant
Prince Philip speaks with Ipswich School students in 1973
- Credit: Archant
Do you have any pictures or memories of the Duke of Edinburgh in Suffolk and north Essex? Share them with us here.
