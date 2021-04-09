News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In pictures: Prince Philip's visits to Suffolk and north Essex

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:17 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM April 9, 2021
Image of HRH Prince Phillip being shown a Desert Hawk unmanned ariel system by Major Steve Bharat (C

The Duke of Edinburgh being shown a Desert Hawk unmanned ariel system by Major Steve Bharat at Wattisham Airfield in 2014 - Credit: Corporal Andy Reddy RLC

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died aged 99. Here's a selection of the best pictures from his various visits to Suffolk and north Essex over the years.

Prince Philip visits the British Glider Association in Wormingford back in 1998

Prince Philip visits the British Glider Association in Wormingford back in 1998 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh enjoying watching the experiments that some of the students are performing Pi

The Duke of Edinburgh watching students conduct an experiment in Ipswich in 1973 - Credit: Archant

EssexEADT NewsThe Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, officially opens Trinity House in Harwich

Prince Philip officially opens Trinity House in Harwich in 2005 - Credit: James Fletcher

The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ipswich Waterfront with town mayor Richard Risebrow

The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ipswich Waterfront with town mayor Richard Risebrow - Credit: Archant

Image of HRH Prince Phillip being informed about the equipment being used by a REME craftsman from M

Major Andy Yarker talks to the Duke of Edinburgh at Wattisham Airfield in 2014 - Credit: Corporal Andy Reddy RLC

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on a 1985 visit

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents on a 1985 visit - Credit: John Kerr

Prince Philip at Snape in 1967

Prince Philip at Snape in 1967 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh officially open Snape Maltings concert hall in 1967

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh officially open Snape Maltings concert hall in 1967 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich mayor David Myer greets the Queen and Prince Philip on a Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977

Ipswich mayor David Myer greets the Queen and Prince Philip on a Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977 - Credit: Archant

The Duke of Edinburgh at St Edmundsbury Cathedral for a service in 2009

The Duke of Edinburgh at St Edmundsbury Cathedral for a service in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Andy Abbott Column April 22nd 2015Her Majesty The Queen and the HRH the Duke of Edinburgh in Bury

The Royal couple meet wellwishers on a walk from St Edmundsbury Cathedral to the Deanery in April 2009 - Credit: Andy Abbott

The Duke of Edinburgh waves in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations

The Duke of Edinburgh waves in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Archant

The British Glider Association's Paul Rice guides the Duke of Edinburgh on a tour in 1998

The British Glider Association's Paul Rice guides the Duke of Edinburgh on a tour in 1998 - Credit: Archant

The Queen, Prince Philip and Lord Tollemache leave St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 2009

The Queen, Prince Philip and Lord Tollemache leave St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Prince Philip speaks with Ipswich School students in 1973

Prince Philip speaks with Ipswich School students in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Do you have any pictures or memories of the Duke of Edinburgh in Suffolk and north Essex? Share them with us here.

