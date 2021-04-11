Prince Philip came to Suffolk for both public and private visits

Published: 11:00 AM April 11, 2021

The Queen and Duke Edinburgh pictured visiting Ipswich waterfront in 2002, pictured with then mayor Richard Risebrow - Credit: Archant

Prince Philip's visits to Suffolk were often part of his royal duties - but he also visited privately with The Queen when they came to stay with friends in the county.

One of the best-known public visits was in 2002 when the Duke of Edinburgh accompanied The Queen on her Golden Jubilee visit to the county - starting at Ipswich and then continuing on to Bury St Edmunds.

The Queen and Prince Philip in their car in Ipswich - together with a road atlas! - Credit: Archant

The couple flew to an undisclosed location in east Ipswich - the town's airport had closed two years earlier and Ravenswood had not yet been built but it was too politically sensitive to fly there so their helicopter is understood to have used the Suffolk Showground (now Trinity Park) before they were driven to the Waterfront by car.

They started at Felaw Maltings which had only recently been renovated. After briefly meeting officials, The Queen was then taken to the other side of the Waterfront - to the Old Custom House - while Prince Philip inspected the Maltings.

Prince Philip at Felaw Maltings during the 2002 visit - Credit: Archant

While he was inside, the press pack outside waited next to their official car. We could see there was a road map on the back seat between where The Queen and Duke sat.

Journalists waiting for him to emerge from the maltings were speculating what it must be like for the chauffeur to have Prince Philip as a back-seat driver with access to a road map!

A more low-key visit to east Suffolk - but one which left a mark on the memory of many commuters - came when the couple travelled by train to Ipswich for a private visit in 2006.

Prince Philip at Ipswich waterfront in 2002, during the Golden Jubilee visit - Credit: Archant

Passengers were astonished to see The Queen and Prince Philip emerge at Ipswich Station on the Friday evening in November - and by all accounts the Duke showed a very keen pair of heels, especially for an 85-year-old, as he sped to the Range Rover parked right by the station entrance.

The Queen and her personal detective were left to catch up before the Range Rover- with the Duke at its wheel - sped off to their destination in the Suffolk countryside.

The Queen and Prince Philip travel through Ipswich town centre in 2002 - Credit: Archant



