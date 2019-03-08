Princess Anne in Suffolk - royal visitor makes several stops throughout county

HRH Anne, Princess Royal visited Livability Icanho in Stowmarket on her visit to Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The red carpet was rolled out throughout Suffolk as the Princess Royal visited organisations in the county as part of a whistlestop tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HRH Anne, Princess Royal, unveiling a new plaque for the firm's new digitech centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN HRH Anne, Princess Royal, unveiling a new plaque for the firm's new digitech centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Princess Anne made stops in Newmarket, Stowmarket and Martlesham where she delivered the royal seal of approval to a range of new facilities.

In Stowmarket, Princess Anne was taken on a tour of rehabilitation centre Livability Icanho, which specialises in the recovery of those who have suffered brain injuries.

The organisation's new equipment, including a Vector body weight support system, was demonstrated by patients at Livability for the Princess Royal.

Dr Rosemary Gravell, service manager, said: "We're particularly pleased Princess Anne came to raise awareness of the impact of acquired brain injuries.

Professor Helen Langton presenting a book to HRH Anne,Princess Royal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Professor Helen Langton presenting a book to HRH Anne,Princess Royal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"She was able to celebrate the excellent rehabilitation services we have here, and help us to launch our new equipment."

Lisa Hemsley, assistant director of fundraising at Livability, added: "We're super honoured that Princess Anne has visited as she is a great supporter of our charity.

"Princess Anne coming to Icanho shines a light on it as a specialist centre for brain injuries in Suffolk."

You may also want to watch:

Travelling around Suffolk by helicopter, Princess Anne soon left Stowmarket to visit BT's headquarters in Adastral Park in Martlesham.

Adastral Park was previously opened by the Queen, Princess Anne's mother, in 1975.

Princess Anne was invited by BT to give her royal blessing to the firm's new £9.6 million digitech centre, a joint venture with the University of Suffolk.

She unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening of the new facilities, which Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, the university's deputy vice-chancellor, says will benefit thousands of students.

Professor Tim Whitley with HRH Anne, Princess Royal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Professor Tim Whitley with HRH Anne, Princess Royal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prof Dastbaz said: "We've created state-of-the-art facilities here. We want this to be a national and international facility.

"It's a great recognition that Princess Anne was here to visit."

Lisa Perkins, director of Adastral Park, added: "We feel very privileged and honoured that Princess Anne visited." As a passionate follower of horse racing, the Princess also visited Newmarket to formally open Summerhill House, charity Racing Welfare's new £3.5 million accommodation, earlier in the day.

Princess Anne acts as Racing Welfare's president alongside her royal duties.

Paul Tuck demonstrated how the new Vector equipment is used to help with his rehabilitation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Paul Tuck demonstrated how the new Vector equipment is used to help with his rehabilitation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive of Racing Welfare, said: "We are immensely proud of the project and were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness on a tour the building during of her visit."