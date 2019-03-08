Find out where Princess Anne is heading to in Suffolk today

Princess Anne is expected in Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: SUE ANDERSON

Princess Anne is expected in Suffolk today where she is due to visit charities and buinessses across the county.

The Princess Royal, who is 14th in line for the throne, is to visit businesses and organisations in Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket as part of a whistlestop tour.

As president of horseracing charity Racing Welfare, Princess Anne is to officially open the organisation's new £3.5 million housing development Summerhill House in Newmarket,

She will also be visiting BT's headquarters in Adastral Park in Martlesham, where she will be given a tour around the company's research centre.

Finally, Princess Anne will be visiting Livability Icanho in Stowmarket, a specialist head injury and stroke rehabilitation centre, to see new high-tech equipment.

The Princess Royal visited Suffolk in March this year as she opened the Animal Health Trust's Newmarket headquarters.