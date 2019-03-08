First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page Archant

Suffolk is set to receive a special guest in November as the red carpet is rolled out for a royal visitor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Princess Anne will visit three places in Suffolk during her tour in November 2019. Picture: SU ANDERSON Princess Anne will visit three places in Suffolk during her tour in November 2019. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Princess Anne will be visiting the sights of Suffolk when she visits on November 12.

During her whistle stop tour, The Princes Royal will visit three areas of the county.

According to the royal diaries, the 14th in line for the throne will fulfil her duty as the president of Racing Welfare, an organisation which aims to enhance the wellbeing of people from the horseracing and thoroughbred breeding community, by opening Summerhill House in Newmarket.

She will also visit BT at Adastral Park in Ipswich where she will have a tour around the company's research centre.

Livability Icanho Brain Rehabilitation Centre in Stowmarket. Picture: LIVABILITY Livability Icanho Brain Rehabilitation Centre in Stowmarket. Picture: LIVABILITY

The third stop on her tour will see her visit Livability Icanho, a specialist head injury and stroke rehabilitation centre in Stowmarket.

As part of her visit to the specialist facility, The Princess Royal will look at new high tech equipment which will be the first in the UK used to help rehabilitate adults who have suffered head injuries or a stroke.

You may also want to watch:

The Bioness Vector equipment can be used to reduce the risk of a fall during the rehabilitation of patients who are learning to move again.

The system straps a patient into a harness which is held by a machine above, moving along as the person makes their way across the floor.

Workers from the clinic are keen to remind members of the public that it and a neighbouring facility will be carrying on as usual and members of the public will not be permitted on site.

The Princess Royal has a long history of visiting the county because of her links with Newmarket Racecourse.

Earlier this year, she visited the Animal Health Trust in Newmarket.

The 69-year-old, who is president of the charity, opened its new headquarters which had previously helped analyse thousands of samples from racehorses during a flu outbreak which closed courses for six days.