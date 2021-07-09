Published: 1:18 PM July 9, 2021

Princess Anne opened a new exhibition at the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket - Credit: National Horse Racing Museum

Princess Anne visited Newmarket Racecourse to open a new exhibition and meet some stunning racehorses.

The Princess Royal opened the new National Horse Racing Museum exhibition Mud, Sweat and Tears on Thursday, July 8.

The display, which explores the history of jump racing at the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National, officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 10.

The Princess Royal saw some of the stunning race horses at Newmarket - Credit: National Horse Racing Museum

Museum director Anne-Marie Hogan said: “Not only does the museum present a rich and fascinating insight into a sport which is very much at the centre of the nation’s story, it is also a great day out for everyone, whether or not they have an interest in horseracing.

"We are a valuable hub for the community and believe our unique combination of art, heritage, horses, on-site restaurants and gardens is the Jewel in the Suffolk Crown.”

The Queen officially opened the museum at its current Palace Street premises in November 2016.