Princess Anne makes trip to Suffolk to visit horse racing museum
- Credit: National Horse Racing Museum
Princess Anne visited Newmarket Racecourse to open a new exhibition and meet some stunning racehorses.
The Princess Royal opened the new National Horse Racing Museum exhibition Mud, Sweat and Tears on Thursday, July 8.
The display, which explores the history of jump racing at the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National, officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 10.
Museum director Anne-Marie Hogan said: “Not only does the museum present a rich and fascinating insight into a sport which is very much at the centre of the nation’s story, it is also a great day out for everyone, whether or not they have an interest in horseracing.
"We are a valuable hub for the community and believe our unique combination of art, heritage, horses, on-site restaurants and gardens is the Jewel in the Suffolk Crown.”
The Queen officially opened the museum at its current Palace Street premises in November 2016.
