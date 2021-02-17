News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Hostage' claims of Newmarket stud owner's daughter 'very distressing', says foreign secretary

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 11:34 AM February 17, 2021   
Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab - seen here in the House of Commons has been interviewed on TV

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab spoke after the BBC Panorama documentary - Credit: PA

Footage in which the daughter of a Dubai ruler and Newmarket racehorse stud owner claimed she was being held hostage was "very distressing" to see, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.

Princess Latifa Al Maktoum - daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who owns Dalham Hall stud in Newmarket - escaped Dubai in February 2018 but was forcibly returned the following month.

Video messages recorded on a mobile phone, obtained by the BBC's Panorama, show the princess, now 35, crouched against the wall in a bathroom at the “villa jail” where she claims she is being detained.

In the messages, she said: “I’m a hostage.

"And this villa has been converted into a jail.

“Every day I am worried about my safety and my life, I don’t really know if I’m going to survive this situation."

Mr Raab said the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights will be following up on the case with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the "proper course" of action to monitor these developments.

However, he said it was not possible to apply sanctions "willy-nilly" on individuals.

Asked about the footage on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Raab said: "I have watched the Panorama footage - it is troubling, it is obviously very distressing to see that footage.

Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai, who owns land for his racing and stud oper

Dalham Hall in Newmarket

"There is no direct UK locus, it is not like we are representing a British national.

"On the other hand, of course we are concerned by it."

The First Secretary of State later told Sky News: "I think, given what we have just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she is alive and well, of course.

"I think that is a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that."

Last year, the High Court in London found Sheikh Mohammed “ordered and orchestrated” the abduction and forced return to Dubai of Princess Latifa twice, in 2002 and again in 2018.

Sheikh Mohammed and the Dubai Royal Court have said she is safe in the loving care of her family.

The BBC said Princess Latifa was guarded by around 30 police at the villa.

The BBC Panorama programme is on the BBC iPlayer.

