Two Hollesley Bay absconders are arrested

PUBLISHED: 15:05 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 07 December 2020

Prison absconder Scott Marchant has now been arrested by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two prisoners serving time for robbery have been arrested by police in Essex after absconding from a Suffolk jail.

Philip Pardoe, 34, who is serving a sentence for robbery, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, absconded from Hollesley Bay prison on Thursday, November 12.

He was located in the Basildon area on Friday and has been returned to the prison system.

MORE: ‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison

While Scott Marchant, 37, who is serving five years for robbery, failed to return to Hollesley Bay after a day release.

Marchant was released on temporary licence at 9am on Saturday but failed to return to the prison in the afternoon.

He was arrested by Essex Police officers this morning and is currently in police custody, from where he will be returned to the prison system.

Police thanked members of the public for their assistance with the appeal.

