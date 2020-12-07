Two Hollesley Bay absconders are arrested
PUBLISHED: 15:05 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 07 December 2020
Archant
Two prisoners serving time for robbery have been arrested by police in Essex after absconding from a Suffolk jail.
Philip Pardoe, 34, who is serving a sentence for robbery, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, absconded from Hollesley Bay prison on Thursday, November 12.
He was located in the Basildon area on Friday and has been returned to the prison system.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: ‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison
While Scott Marchant, 37, who is serving five years for robbery, failed to return to Hollesley Bay after a day release.
Marchant was released on temporary licence at 9am on Saturday but failed to return to the prison in the afternoon.
He was arrested by Essex Police officers this morning and is currently in police custody, from where he will be returned to the prison system.
Police thanked members of the public for their assistance with the appeal.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.