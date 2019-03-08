E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner sentenced after being caught with SIM cards in cell

PUBLISHED: 11:42 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 03 October 2019

Highpoint Prison near Newmarket Picture ARCHANT

Highpoint Prison near Newmarket Picture ARCHANT

Archant

A prisoner caught hiding four SIM cards in a deodorant can in his cell has been sentenced to an additional four months in a Suffolk jail.

Changiz Khan, who is currently serving a five-year sentence at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Newmarket, for a firearm offence, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.

He was set to be released on December 11 and the Pakistani national faces deportation to his native country, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Khan pleaded guilty to possessing the SIM cards in his cell on July 5 and magistrates heard how they were being hidden in a deordorant can.

Magistrates heard that Khan had not been using the SIM cards for criminal conduct but had been contacting his wife.

He was sentenced to four months imprisonment to run consecutively and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also ordered the destruction of the SIM cards.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

