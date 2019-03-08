Prisoner died after using Spice

Highpoint Prison Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL Archant

A prisoner at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk died after using the drug Spice, an Ipswich inquest heard.

Shabol Ahmed collapsed on July 18 2016 after using the synthetic cannabis in the exercise yard at the prison near Haverhill.

Mr Ahmed, aged 33, who had learning difficulties, was taken to hospital then later returned to prison the same day. He was found dead in his cell the following morning.

Medical cause of death was “unascertained” and a jury recorded an open conclusion.

Cell neighbour Zia Islam told the inquest Mr Ahmed was given Spice by other inmates as a “guinea pig”, adding how “people thought it was funny just to watch people overdose”.

In their conclusion jurors expressed concern at what they called a “serious failure in the sharing of information between the prison, healthcare and the hospital” and said training in the prison to deal with drug-related incidents and their aftermath was inadequate.