Prisoner serving life sentence absconds from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 22:45 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:45 01 March 2019

Kenneth Higgins has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A prisoner serving a life sentence for making threats to kill has absconded from a Suffolk jail.

Kenneth Higgins, 39, was reported missing to police tonight after he was absent from a roll call at Hollesley Bay at 5.30pm.

Higgins is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of heavy build and with a bald head. He may currently have a beard and speaks with a northern accent.

He has links to Suffolk and the Preston area of Lancashire. Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

