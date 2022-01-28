Priti Patel signs order to extradite Suffolk tycoon to the US

Dr Mike Lynch when he was in Ipswich Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed an extradition order for a Suffolk technology tycoon to the United States after he was accused of fraud.

Dr Mike Lynch, who founded software company Autonomy, is accused of deliberately overstating the value of his business before it was acquired by Hewlett Packard (HP) more than a decade ago.

HP won a multi-billion dollar civil fraud case over the acquisition on Friday, January 28, 2022.

A judge at London's High Court said HP had “substantially won” its claim.

Dr Lynch has denied all charges against him and has signalled he intends to appeal against the High Court judge’s decision.

The court decision coincided with a deadline for the Home Secretary to decide whether Dr Lynch should be extradited to the US.

The Home Secretary has now to decided Dr Lynch will be extradited to the United States where he faces fraud charges in a separate criminal case.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made.

"Extradition requests are only sent to the Home Secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case.

"On 28 January, following consideration by the courts, the extradition of Dr Michael Lynch to the US was ordered."

Ms Patel had wanted to consider Mr Justice Hildyard’s ruling on the High Court civil claim before making an extradition decision.

US authorities claim Dr Lynch deliberately overstated the value of his business, which specialised in software to sort through large data sets.

Chris Morvillo, of law firm Clifford Chance – representing Dr Lynch, said in a statement after the Home Office announcement: “Dr Lynch firmly denies the charges brought against him in the US and will continue to fight to establish his innocence.

“He is a British citizen who ran a British company in Britain subject to British laws and rules and that is where the matter should be resolved.

“This is not the end of the battle — far from it.

“Dr Lynch will now file an appeal to the High Court in London.”