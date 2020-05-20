E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Priti Patel says council faces ‘day of reckoning’ after garden communities decision

PUBLISHED: 16:06 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 20 May 2020

Home secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel has hit out at Colchester Borough Council over garden communities plans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel has hit out at Colchester Borough Council over garden communities plans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Priti Patel MP has hit out at Colchester Borough Council after controversial plans to build two garden communities in her constituency were deemed unsound.

The plans for two garden communities – on land at the Colchester/Braintree border and land west of Braintree – formed part of the joint Local Plan for Braintree, Colchester and Tendring councils and would have seen 36,000 homes built in the area.

In a letter on Tuesday, May 19, planning inspector Roger Clews found the proposed developments were not “deliverable or viable” and were therefore unsound.

Mrs Patel, a long-term critic of the proposals, said the council should be held accountable for the plans’ dismissal on the basis of “millions of pounds” of taxpayers’ money being lost.

Mrs Patel said: “These plans have been controversial and heavily criticised. Many opportunities to reflect and make changes have been missed and public confidence has been undermined. Two years ago, the same inspector warned that the plans were not good enough and the lessons have not been learned.

“We all want to see new housing built in a responsible and sustainable way in this part of Essex but the way these plans have been put together and promoted has been misguided.”

Plans for a separate garden community on the Tendring/Colchester border was however found to be viable, and plans for a link road between the A133 and A120 – which would split the development in two – look set to be approved by Essex County Council.

Concerns have also been raised over the delay to the A12 widening scheme and its impact on local businesses and communities.

She added: “They ignored the warning signs two years ago and pressed ahead regardless. Millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money have been lost, a major road project has been delayed and their housing plans are in crisis.

She said Colchester Borough Council must “now face a day of reckoning.”

Colchester council leader Mark Cory described the decision as a “mixed bag” for Essex on Tuesday, adding: “This administration believes it is better to plan new developments to deliver infrastructure first, as the four councils have been trying to do. Leaving it to developers to provide the necessary physical and social infrastructure is not good enough.”

'We don't want kids to be traumatised' - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won't be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts 'zero tolerance' approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds 'epic' DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Clubs can't end season because they feel like it - CEO says League One 'must be decided on pitch, not in boardroom'

Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell has slammed clubs who want to finish the League One season early

MP Poulter's warning after multi-million pound office deal revealed

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter welcomed IBA's ownership of the Anglia Retail Park in his constituency - but has worries about its investment in Peterborough. Picture PAUL GEATER

Plans to expand village cemetery due to coronavirus outbreak granted

St Mary's Church in Bacton next to where the cemetery will be expanded. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Champions League quarter-finalists among clubs showing Dobra interest prior to new deal

Armando Dobra has extended his contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/ITFC

