Essex MP Priti Patel gets support to improve both the A12 and A120 roads

PUBLISHED: 16:21 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 22 July 2019

Priti Patel is campaigning with business leaders from Essex to improve the county's roads. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Two major road projects in Essex should get government backing, a transport minister told Witham MP Priti Patel in an answer to a parliamentary question.

Ms Patel has called on ministers to support the campaign to invest in the A120 dualling scheme and to progress the A12 widening scheme as soon as possible.

During questions in the House of Commons to transport ministers last week, Priti raised the importance of the schemes.

Junior minister Nusrut Ghani said both schemes were due to be carried forward to the next round of investment in the road network.

Ms Patel said: "Widening the A12 and dualling the A120 are two of the most important infrastructure schemes in the country for supporting economic growth and job creation.

"These strategic roads are economic corridors that facilitate trade to and from key ports and airports and help connect Essex to the rest of the country."

