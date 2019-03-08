Work finally ends on Sudbury boat lake renovation

The newly-renovated boating lake at Mill Acre in Sudbury Picture: MATT SINCLAIR MATT SINCLAIR

Problem-plagued renovation work on a memorial boating lake in Sudbury has finally been completed.

There were issues with the new concrete within weeks after the first work was done last summer Picture: STUART POOLE There were issues with the new concrete within weeks after the first work was done last summer Picture: STUART POOLE

Mill Acre lake will formally re-open next month following a restoration project that has been dogged by delays and bodged work since first launched by Sudbury Town Council last July.

The project involved concreting the base to create a smooth surface to prevent algae from settling there, and in turn helping to keep it clean.

The work was done but cracks appeared in the concrete just weeks after completion and by September it had to be scrapped, although the council said the £10,000 cost of the work was not made to the contractor because of the problems.

A new contractor was found but the work could not begin until spring as concrete could not be laid in the damp conditions of winter.

The renovation scheme was dogged with problems last summer Picture: STUART POOLE The renovation scheme was dogged with problems last summer Picture: STUART POOLE

However the new contractor then said they could not start on the project until the end of May.

The council said it was not prepared to wait that long so a further replacement had to be found.

Deputy town clerk Jodie Budd, who oversaw the project, said the replacement contractor - local builder Matt Sinclair - was found who began work at the end of April and has now completed the project.

Sudbury boating lake in the 1970s shortly after it was built in memory of the Green family Sudbury boating lake in the 1970s shortly after it was built in memory of the Green family

"It has been a long time coming as we have been let down by the two previous contractors but this one has done a magnificent job," she said.

"The final cost will be £11,000, which is within budget, and the work has included improvements to the outside of the lake area and coping stones."

Ms Budd said the completion of the work would be marked with a formal opening ceremony in June, although a date had still to be fixed.

The lake, which was once a top attraction for youngsters and hosted an annual regatta for model boats, was last renovated in 1999 when £30,000 was spent on repairs.

It was created as a memorial to Roger and Margaret Green and their sons, Simon and Ian who were on board a Tupolev-134 which crashed at Rijeka airport in the former Yugoslavia in 1971 when attempting to land in a heavy rainstorm.

Seventy eight of the 83 people on board - including the Greens - were killed.