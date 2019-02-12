Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

PUBLISHED: 12:02 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 04 March 2019

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Innovative rock star Keith Flint – lead singer with The Prodigy – has been found dead at the age of 49 in his home near Dunmow in Essex.

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint who has died at the age of 49: Yui Mok/PA WireProdigy frontman Keith Flint who has died at the age of 49: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Prodigy were one of the most innovative BritPop bands to emerge in the 1990s – and their best-known track, Firestarter, is regarded as a classic both for its music and the video made for it.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, near Dunmow just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

“We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes flowed in from the world of music and entertainment. DJ Jo Whiley tweeted: “Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. RIPKeithFlint.”

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: “I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front. We have lost a Titan.”

The Prodigy enjoyed hits with their tracks Firestarter and Breathe and were known for their fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house, forged in the UK’s illegal rave scene, and their anti-establishment stance.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

“We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.”

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart

Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists