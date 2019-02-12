Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Innovative rock star Keith Flint – lead singer with The Prodigy – has been found dead at the age of 49 in his home near Dunmow in Essex.

The Prodigy were one of the most innovative BritPop bands to emerge in the 1990s – and their best-known track, Firestarter, is regarded as a classic both for its music and the video made for it.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, near Dunmow just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

“We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes flowed in from the world of music and entertainment. DJ Jo Whiley tweeted: “Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. RIPKeithFlint.”

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: “I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front. We have lost a Titan.”

The Prodigy enjoyed hits with their tracks Firestarter and Breathe and were known for their fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house, forged in the UK’s illegal rave scene, and their anti-establishment stance.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

“We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.”